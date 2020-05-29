27 May, 2020 – Episode 775 – To Health with Social Distance!

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

Interview w/ Dr. Jenny Tung on Social Behavior & Health, COVID Update, Biting Bumble Bees, Translucent Frog Legs, Bad For Ladies, Cosmic Flashlight, Maternal Neanderthal?, Stretchy Words, Mass Not Extinction, Narwhal Radio, And Much More…

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

Some information is not universal.

When we use a number, we can all agree on what it is.

3 is three.

There are three hosts on this show.

That is a fact we can agree on.

Whether three is too many, not enough or just right…

we may or may not agree on.

An important thing to understand in today’s media world is that facts are often less reported than opinions.

And, many of the opinions are manufactured to influence people towards an agenda.

Because of this, there is a difference between the information you may be getting

and the information others may be getting when it comes to the following…

Covid-19

Global warming

How democracy works

How a capitalist economy works

What healthcare should look like

The value spending on education

The value of spending on science

Whether or not scientists are part of a corrupt cabal of deep state liberal fascists

who are duping the American people into staying at home over a made up pandemic

so that only poor godless liberal elite immigrants can take advantage of the reverse engineered alien technology that has been harnessed to make the best fruit smoothies in the history of the world

In this time of pandemic problems…

let us not forget the one thing we face that is worse than the disease itself…

Human ignorance.

With all of the other problems the world may face,

ignorance and the ease with an increasing number of Americans will believe absolute nonsense

is perhaps our greatest threat.

It’s one thing when people are convinced to vote or act against their own interests.

It is quite another when they act against everyone else’s…

We must put an end to human ignorance before human ignorance puts an end to us all.

Because then we wouldn’t be able to listen to

This Week in Science,

Coming up next…

Let’s start with an interview!

Interview with Dr. Jenny Tung

Jenny Tung is an Associate Professor in the Departments of Evolutionary Anthropology and Biology at Duke and a Faculty Associate of the Duke University Population Research Institute.Her lab studies interactions between genes and behavior, and the relationship between social behavior and health.

Let’s start with COVID-19 Update!

COVID Update

Numbers dead continue to increase while the rate of new death seems to be plateauing in the United States. The WHO warned this week that the first wave of infections is not yet complete, and not to become complacent.

Can Plasma Help?

Evidence suggests that convalescent plasma might be a useful treatment, but there are stumbling blocks.

What About Vaccines?

Are they going to be all that we hope for? Especially if only 50% of Americans say they will get vaccinated?

Bumbles bees have skills!

In biting.

Is it time for Blair’s Animal Corner???

Translucent frogs bring camouflage to a whole new level

When being see through just isn’t enough, these froggies create a fuzzy edge to their shape.

Why mating shouldn’t be a family affair

Despite a study on fruit flies showing aggression in mating was reduced in the company of family, the ladies could be worse off in the end anyway.

What science news does the end of the show hold???

Cosmic Flashlight

Radio bursts from other galaxies are illuminating the missing matter in our universe.

Maternal Neanderthal?

It is in the genes…

The Mass Extinction…

That wasn’t.

What does a narwhal sound like??

Now we know!

