23 December, 2019 – Episode 752 – A Decade in Review

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?
The Past Decade of Science in Review, And Much More… Merry TWISmas, and a happy New Year, everyone!
Want to listen to a particular story from TWIS, the This Week in Science podcast? You can do that here. Just look for the time-code link in the description.
DISCLAIMER, DISCLAIMER, DISCLAIMER!!!
There are moments in time
when looking to the past
brings perspective,
and even more importantly,
nostalgia.
It’s been a decade since the 2000’s
turned to 2010.
So, let’s look back
in order to begin again.
With the science that you have enjoyed on
This Week in Science,
coming up next…
Let’s start our COUNTDOWN!
Support us on Patreon!
Now, let’s continue with the COUNTDOWN!…
2019
Check out last week’s episode to find out what was tops according to TWIS!
DON’T MISS THE NEXT EPISODE OF TWIS in the beginning of January, 2020! WE WILL PREDICT THE FUTURE OF SCIENCE IN 2020!!!