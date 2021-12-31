29 December, 2021 – Episode 856 – The Top Science News of 2021

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?
This Week: What does This Week in Science think were the year’s top science stories? This end-of-year episode counts down the Top 11 science news stories of 2021, and much more…
Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!
The end of another wonderful year
Full of fantastic science.
Beyond that it was somewhat terrible.
2021…
As we end the year,
the planet has lost an additional 3.6 million lives due to our inability to take a virus seriously.
As if the 1.8 million humans we lost in 2020 was not warning enough…
And we are…
as we were, this time last year
At a peak of transmission and death
Just as a new variant offers up a more contagious acceleration of infection.
2021…
So contagious was this year, that even as it leaves,
it is passing along the virus to the following year.
2021…
The year that showed again how well
“Ignore it and maybe it will go away?”…
strategies fare when dealing with actual threats…
2021…
The year we didn’t learn from history
And repeated it immediately.
While there is some desire even now to not look back
We pause for a moment to look back
At all we have learned.
This Week in Science
Top 11 year-in-review
Coming up next…
Counting down the top science news from 11 to 6
(Clicks the links below to navigate to the original episodes and stories)
Number 11: Animal Intelligence
Let me hear your monkey talk
Can a cuttlefish say “chubby bunny” with a mouthfull of marshmallows?
Cockatoos know their tools
Orangutan drawing show us something special
Number 10: Cloning
Cloned ferrets could change the game
Fighting global warming with herds of mammoths.
Number 9: Xenobots
Xenobot – The Sequel
Reproducing Bio-Bots
Number 8: Regeneration
Slugs chop off heads, then regrow bodies
Stimulating Sight
limb regeneration
What once was one is now three
Number 7: Synthetic Bio
No Womb
Irish Crying Eyes
Synthetic Life
Making Chimeras
Mimicing cell behavior
Big Brains
Brainy Science
Hearing Hope
Number 6: AI Proteins
Protein Structure
Alpha Fold Release
Continuing the countdown from 5 to 1!
Number 5: MARS
Perseverence Has Landed!
Mars Milestones
Perserverance pays off
Martian Rocks
Water On Mars!
Perseverence On Mars
Number 4: Space Exploration
Heart of the sun
Telescope naming controversy
Talk About Space
Blue Origin space launch
Future System
Number 3: Climate Change
Allergy Woes?
Climate change just makes food webs worse.
Protecting the ocean is good for everyone
Moving Fish
We’re doomed.
Hot News
Sea Rise
Russia is melting
IPCC Alarm Bells
Just good news – Global Warming Edition
Just Good News: Global Warming Edition
Just Good News
Australian BS
Water vs food in river regions
UK to get banking to net-zero… someday
Back to back hurricanes likely to be a new normal
The post Paris/ UN climate picture
Number 2: Hominid Histories
Oldest ever symbols found
The mystery archaic human was no mystery once
Enter the dragon man – Homo longi
Another new human
Footprints in New Mexico
Ancient jaw
Missing link between upright walking and tree climbing found
When is a bear not a bear?
Number 1: Vaccines
Malaria Success
Malaria Promise
Great News
mRNA for MS
Blair has Honoarable Mentions!
Dinosaur butthole
An explanation for the full moon crazies
Kids burn so much energy they are like a different species
And, some final weird science from Dr. Kiki!
Brain Bonding
Duck Talk
Toilet training cows
Worm mother’s milk themselves to death
Who needs a head??
Googley-eyed bird deterrents
Science that wasn’t, or further evidence that people REALLY don’t understand science: UFO’s, hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, and more…
