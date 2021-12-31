29 December, 2021 – Episode 856 – The Top Science News of 2021

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: What does This Week in Science think were the year’s top science stories? This end-of-year episode counts down the Top 11 science news stories of 2021, and much more…

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

The end of another wonderful year

Full of fantastic science.

Beyond that it was somewhat terrible.

2021…

As we end the year,

the planet has lost an additional 3.6 million lives due to our inability to take a virus seriously.

As if the 1.8 million humans we lost in 2020 was not warning enough…

And we are…

as we were, this time last year

At a peak of transmission and death

Just as a new variant offers up a more contagious acceleration of infection.

2021…

So contagious was this year, that even as it leaves,

it is passing along the virus to the following year.

2021…

The year that showed again how well

“Ignore it and maybe it will go away?”…

strategies fare when dealing with actual threats…

2021…

The year we didn’t learn from history

And repeated it immediately.

While there is some desire even now to not look back

We pause for a moment to look back

At all we have learned.

This Week in Science

Top 11 year-in-review

Coming up next…

Counting down the top science news from 11 to 6

Number 11: Animal Intelligence

Let me hear your monkey talk

Can a cuttlefish say “chubby bunny” with a mouthfull of marshmallows?

Cockatoos know their tools

Orangutan drawing show us something special

Number 10: Cloning

Cloned ferrets could change the game

Fighting global warming with herds of mammoths.

Number 9: Xenobots

Xenobot – The Sequel

Reproducing Bio-Bots

Number 8: Regeneration

Slugs chop off heads, then regrow bodies

Stimulating Sight

limb regeneration

What once was one is now three

Number 7: Synthetic Bio

No Womb

Irish Crying Eyes

Synthetic Life

Making Chimeras

Mimicing cell behavior

Big Brains

Brainy Science

Hearing Hope

Number 6: AI Proteins

Protein Structure

Alpha Fold Release

Continuing the countdown from 5 to 1!

Number 5: MARS

Perseverence Has Landed!

Mars Milestones

Perserverance pays off

Martian Rocks

Water On Mars!

Perseverence On Mars

Number 4: Space Exploration

Heart of the sun

Telescope naming controversy

Talk About Space

Blue Origin space launch

Future System

Number 3: Climate Change

Allergy Woes?

Climate change just makes food webs worse.

Protecting the ocean is good for everyone

Moving Fish

We’re doomed.

Hot News

Sea Rise

Russia is melting

IPCC Alarm Bells

Just good news – Global Warming Edition

Just Good News: Global Warming Edition

Just Good News

Australian BS

Water vs food in river regions

UK to get banking to net-zero… someday

Back to back hurricanes likely to be a new normal

The post Paris/ UN climate picture

Number 2: Hominid Histories

Oldest ever symbols found

The mystery archaic human was no mystery once

Enter the dragon man – Homo longi

Another new human

Footprints in New Mexico

Ancient jaw

Missing link between upright walking and tree climbing found

When is a bear not a bear?

Number 1: Vaccines

Malaria Success

Malaria Promise

Great News

mRNA for MS

Support us on Patreon!

Blair has Honoarable Mentions!

Dinosaur butthole

An explanation for the full moon crazies

Kids burn so much energy they are like a different species

And, some final weird science from Dr. Kiki!

Brain Bonding

Duck Talk

Toilet training cows

Worm mother’s milk themselves to death

Who needs a head??

Googley-eyed bird deterrents

Science that wasn’t, or further evidence that people REALLY don’t understand science: UFO’s, hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, and more…

This Week in Science Questions!

We want to ask YOU!!!

Which were your favorite stories from 2021? Let us know in our Discord or on Twitter with the hashtag: #TWIStop11.

Do you have questions that you want us to answer? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

Leave us a message on our Facebook page, OR email Dr. Kiki!

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year we were counting down the top stories of 2020. How did things change over the course of a year? Listen to the show!

This time of year 10 years ago we were counting down from 11 the top science stories of 2011. Take a blast to the past with TWIS… Phew! What a difference a decade makes!

